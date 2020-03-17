Area-based basketball rivals have turned teammates as players named to this season’s girls All-I-Meck Conference team roster.
Two from Lake Norman join a single selection from Mooresville in helping form the lineup released earlier this week.
Lake Norman’s duo of Lauren Sullivan and Madison Saunders are suited up alongside Mooresville’s Megan Bornkamp.
The trio is joined by members of the Hough, Hopewell, North Mecklenburg, Mallard Creek and West Charlotte to provide each entry with at least a single representative on the honor roll.
The Wildcats’ Sullivan, a 6-foot-even senior guard, missed the majority of the season with a knee injury but still made enough of an early impact to garner all-conference accolades. Saunders, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, accepted some of the duties vacated by her teammate.
The Blue Devils’ Bornkamp, a 5-foot-9 guard who was back in action after missing her entire junior season, emerged among Mooresville’s scoring and floor leaders to back her presence as an all-conference selection.
North Mecklenburg’s Jessica Timmons was declared the I-Meck’s Player of the Year, while Mallard Creek’s C.J. Johnson was deemed the Coach of the Year by his peers.
Official announcement of the all-conference honors in girls basketball was released by I-Meck Executive Athletic Secretary Masanori Toguchi Jr.