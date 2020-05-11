Students and families from Coddle Creek Elementary gathered on Friday for an impromptu teacher appreciation parade. Teachers enjoyed lunch together while social distancing, and got to see students as they drove through the car rider line.
Most Popular
-
Mooresville Graded School District proposes changed schedule for 2020-21 school year
-
Town of Mooresville announces plans for Phase 1 of reopening
-
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs) April 23-29
-
Beauty and danger - N.C. water falls claims two lives
-
North Carolina reports more than 14,000 coronavirus cases; Iredell County climbs to 147