A similar thread helped sew together the limited number of local athletes earning what may well be some of the final regional-wide recognition bestowed upon high school athletes for the remainder of the 2019-20 sports year.
Success stirred up in large part during the course of their performances posted in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship competitions that were able to take place prior to the suspension of all events due to the coronavirus pandemic were the deciding factor for the local student-athletes being included in the release of earlier this month’s seasonal All-Observer accolades.
Traditionally presented on behalf of The Charlotte Observer and the newspaper’s sports staff, the all-star rosters serve as the equivalent of regional honors. They draw from in excess of 150 school sports programs hailing from both public and independent levels of participation in the publication’s coverage area.
As a result, the All-Observer attention for efforts posted during this past high school-level winter sports season included wrestling, indoor track and field, swimming and basketball.
Local selections wound up filling some of the first-team roster positions in wrestling and track and field. In all instances, showings secured during the course of appearances in their sports’ state championship competitions were what proved to be the determining factor.
The duo of Mooresville’s Keshaun Black and Lake Norman’s Spencer Evans, both seniors, parlayed at least one individual state title into the securing of a matching All-Observer, first-team slot.
Black wound up being as busy as any other single performer on the boys team. Black fashioned a first-place winning jump covering a total of 23 feet, 2 inches to take top solo honors in the long jump event held at the NCHSAA’s 4A-class Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet in mid-February at the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston-Salem.
Evans was able to clear a new state-record height of 16 feet, 7 inches to win the NCHSAA 4A class title meet’s pole vault event to polish off his All-Observer roster resume. The gold medal was the fifth overall earned by Evans in his career counting both the winter indoor and spring outdoor high school track and field seasons.
The distance was actually far less than the personal-best clearance of 17.0.75 the Wildcats’ Evans managed at the annual NYRR Millrose Games earlier in the year. It was the top height across North Carolina and was the third-best jump in the United States.
Mooresville’s Black additionally was able to make his All-Observer regional honor-roll presence felt by emerging as the only individual actually named to fill two first-team positions. The time of 6.32 seconds clocked was worth a runner-up placement at the state meet and remained the fastest on record of any entry in the All-Observer coverage area.
Also from Mooresville, the clearing of 6 feet, 3 inches by the Blue Devils’ Isaiah Ryle on his way toward winning the high jump event during the N.C. Runners Holiday Invitational Meet remained the best of any area product. As a result, he was named the All-Observer finalist in the event. The Blue Devils’ junior also secured an appearance in the state championship meet as well in his specialty event.
The capturing of an outright individual weight class title belt cemented the selection of Mooresville High School’s now multi-time gold medalist Isaac Shaw to the All-Observer wrestling first-team roster.
Shaw, slowed early in his senior season by an injury, completed a perfect 20-0 season with the solo crown in his 152-pound class at the NCHSAA 4A-class Wrestling Championship. It was actually the second straight such title belt donned by the Blue Devils grappler, who also prevailed at his then 138-pound class division as junior before bumping up two weight classes during his final season.
Lake Norman wrestler Caleb Tate, a junior, used his title crown at the NCHSAA 4A class’ championships in the 195-pound class to merit a two-way share of second-team status on the All-Observer team.
No other area entrant in swimming and basketball was included in the All-Observer rosters.
However, on a local team level, Pine Lake Prep’s boys swim team completed its campaign by capturing the first-ever NCHSAA combination 1A/2A state title in program history to add to the list of successful winter sports showings.
As it turns out, the winter sports season’s honors may well be the final ones announced by area high school athletes for the rest of the current school sports year. That is the case as the NCHSAA suspended all spring sports seasons in mid-March due the coronavirus pandemic. Presently, the deadline to resume any action remains May 18, and it is uncertain if that will allow any of the state’s seasonal sports to take place.