Senior Spotlight
Editor’s Note: In response to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s decree to continue to close all public schools for the remainder of the current 2019-20 school year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association decided to also cancel all of the state’s remaining high school spring sports schedules. As a result, it served to terminate the prep-level playing careers of all senior student-athletes.
The Mooresville Tribune is recognizing as many of the immediate area-based athletes as possible in order to provide them with proper recognition for their efforts
Name: Imara Harrell
School: Mooresville High
Sport: Softball
Position: Outfield
What was your initial reaction on suspension of play? My initial reaction was I hope we can get back to playing because we have rings to get! This was our year I was/am sure of it. There’s no doubt in my mind that we had the talent to win states and that’s what we were going to do.
What have you been doing during the off time? During the off time, I definitely took some time to relax in the beginning. But now, I have been setting up a net in my backyard and hitting into that a couple times a week and riding my bike around the neighborhood trying to keep in shape. I have also been doing online workouts in hopes that we could get one more game in. I have also been helping my school in creating our Blue Devil Update shows known as BDU.
Now that you have been informed that the season is over, how does this effect you knowing you cannot put on that Mooresville Blue anymore?
It definitely breaks my heart but I will not leave the school regretting anything. Every game and practice, I put my all out there and that’s all you can ever do. It’s extremely sad that it had to end this way but maybe it’s for the best. There’s a greater plan for all of us even if we don’t see it yet.
What is your most memorable sports moment? My walk off home run against Lake Norman High School during the conference championship game was by far one of my biggest highlights, but one of my favorite memories would be the conversations and laughter shared on the bus rides between my girls to our away games. Fun fact about my class is if we aren’t having fun, we tend to not play well. Trust me, having fun is not a difficult task for any of us.
What are you future plans? I am looking forward to attending North Carolina Central University to play softball with my twin sister and studying criminal justice!
You have a twin sister (D’Nahjah Harrell) on the team. What has it been like being able to play with her for all these years? Next year, you are both going to the same school, do they know what they are in for? It has definitely benefited me more than not having my twin on a team with me. She has always been my try-out partner or friend when we would play with a team we did not know. I actually told her if she played softball with me when we were younger I would play soccer with her (I never played soccer with her). We ended up growing and learning off of each other and loving the sport. She definitely pushed me and gave me thicker skin. As everyone knows, most siblings fight so there were lots of fights that made me into the better player that I am today. Next year, we are both going to play softball at NCCU, and we are super excited about that. Sadly, we will not room together as we think it is best to branch out and live separately since we have lived together for our whole life. Who knows? Maybe in the upcoming years, we may decide that living together is what we want to do. In the education side of things, we are both pursuing different fields of study.
What would you like to tell those following in your footsteps? Play every game like it’s your last. You never know what could happen. I went on spring break thinking we were going to come back, but we never even got one more practice. Just leave it all out on the field every time you step onto it.
Do you have any final comments? I would just like to thank my teammates and my coaches for the time we have spent together growing, learning and teaching each other. These sports truly made my high school career the best. They gave me some of my best friends. To my softball girls, it may not be the way we wanted it to end but I wouldn’t have wanted to end my high school softball career with any other group of girls. Go Blue Devils!