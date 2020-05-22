Senior Spotlight
Editor’s Note: When the N.C. High School Athletic Association decided to completely cancel the remainder of the state’s high school-level spring sports season, it based on orders by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper to also keep all of the state’s public schools closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also ended the athletic careers of all senior class area prep-level student athletes as well.
As part of a continuing series, The Mooresville Tribune is attempting to recognize as many of those spring sports athletes as possible.
Name: Hailey Lane
School: Mooresville High School
Sport: Softball
What was your reaction when you found out the spring sports season would be cancelled?
I was very sad about the season coming to an end before it even started. I really wanted to win states during my senior season and believed our team could do it. I am excited for college ball but had unfinished business to take care of.
Can you elaborate more about your expectations for this season?
My hopes were high. It was state title or bust. Our team is/was really good, and I was certain we had the mindset to go all the way this season and get the ring. We made it to round 4 (of the playoffs)last season (equivalent to the NCHSAA West Regional final and one game away from advancing to the state 4A finals series) and lost in a close game. In addition, we had lots of new talent from the freshman class. Our entire senior class was at the top of their game. It was always a lot of fun to play with these girls. I just wish we had a chance to show what we could do.
How about your contribution to this senior talent? You are one of the smallest players on the team and have hit a lot of home runs.Did you feel underestimated?
Definitely, especially when we played against other teams who did not know me or our team. Since I am a smaller player, about everyone underestimated me until after one at bat, and then they knew exactly who I was.
What is your most memorable sports moment?
It came last year when we were playing a close game against South Caldwell. A ball was hit into foul territory that kept drifting toward being out of play. i ended up running the ball down (from my second base position) into the right field bullpen and made an over the shoulder catch in foul territory.
What are your future plans?
My future plans are to attend USC Upstate, play softball, and work on my degree. I plan to become a successful FBI profiler.
Do you have a set position you will play at USC?
At USC Upstate, I will play where the team needs me the most. The same principles will apply.I plan to work hard, study hard, and help the team strive to be the best they can be.
Do you have any final comments or anything you would like to end on or tell those following in your footsteps?
After what we have experienced this season, I want to especially say to enjoy every moment you have on that field, because you never know when it may be your last.