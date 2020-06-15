Enough was enough.
So, some 25 years ago, then Canadian Football League front office administrator Jim Popp from Mooresville staged an in-season tryout session for 25 prospective players to perhaps fill some positions held by current members of the Baltimore Stallions.
The ploy on the part of the player personnel director served as an inspiration for a team that, at the time, was toiling just over the break-even barrier in what was perceived by many to be a breakout season for the only at-the-time CFL franchise home-based in the United States.
Practically from that point, the Stallions set sail on what remains an all-time historic league run.
Celebrating the silver anniversary season of the accomplishment that took place in 1995, those Stallions prevailed in their final 13 games capped by the collecting of the coveted CFL Grey Cup crown — equivalent to the National Football League’s Super Bowl — in what also amounted to the last of a three-year expansion by the parent organization in the U.S.A.
Baltimore won a still single-season record 18 games that campaign to emerge as the first and still only U.S. team to win the CFL championship.
The achievement, however, was somehow lost in a shuffle. The celebration never was really able to take place. The NFL moved a franchise into Baltimore that very same year and the Stallion’s fan base dwindled considerably. As a result, the organization relocated to Montreal.
It wasn’t until 20 years after the fact when the organization was actually able to hold a reunion among available players, coaches and front office personnel to earmark the feat.
For Popp, it was also his first of multiple stellar accomplishments achieved as a CFL administrator. He spent 21 seasons in a similar capacity with the Montreal Alouettes, appearing in eight Grey Cup contests and sitting on the winning side three of those times. He then spent some time with the Toronto Argonauts organization, also leading that entry to a Grey Cup title in 2017.
The accomplishment managed in Baltimore remains a focal point as a result of the anniversary’s arrival. The effort came in the last of a three-year run for the Stallions that saw them fashion winning records each year, snare one divisional title and win the Grey Cup.
That season came just a year after Baltimore had also reached the title tilt only to fall short in the championship contest.
The Stallions were not to be denied the following season.
Spurred perhaps by Popp’s tryout session after the team got off to a mediocre 5-3 start, Baltimore finished the regular season at 15-3 to win the South Division and share the distinction for having the best record in the league.
A pair of postseason wins put the Stallions back in the Grey Cup for a second straight season. Overcoming a Calgary team that featured the presence of Doug Flutie as quarterback, Baltimore won, 37-20, in front of a crowd of more than 52,000 braving fierce wins to witness the historic feat. The Stallions cashed in on an 82-yard punt return and the tallying of a touchdown off a blocked punt as part of their performance.
The memorable campaign comes back to the forefront during a time when the CFL joins a host of other professional and amateur sports cross the world as well in a holding pattern as a result of restrictions remaining in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has suspended the start of its season. At the earliest, if it is to take place at all, play could begin in September. Even then, games could be held with limited if any spectator attendance.