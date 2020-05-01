The smiling faces depicted no doubt fail to do the subjects just justice.
Still, at the time they were made, the photographs of all the seniors combining to comprise the rosters of Mooresville High School’s spring sports were taken during much happier times indeed.
Those pictures are now on full display for all to see.
Classmates in girls soccer, softball, girls and boys lacrosse, girls and boys track and field, boys tennis, boys golf and baseball — collectively accounting for what amounts to the busiest of all of the state’s three sports seasons — all fill a fence line extending more than a half-a-block long fronting South Magnolia Street bordering the campus of MHS’ Annex Building facility.
Sharing something in common, all are featured in large pictures taken from the waist up and showing the targets all depicting equipment associated with their respective sports.
Usually, the photos are put in display at the locations of each of the specific sports’ playing locations.
These no doubt are not usual times.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of those particular sites are currently off-limits. School in-person classes and all related athletic activities have been suspended since early March.
After initially undergoing a postponement, it was announced late last month by the N.C. High School Athletic Association that all remaining spring sports season schedules have now been cancelled.
As a result, all current Class of 2020 student-athletes engaging in seasonal sports have completed their final phase of prep-level eligibility.
The photo-based displays are now in full group view along the fence that also guards the school’s combination softball/baseball complex fronting S. Magnolia.
Each of the seniors is depicted with displays that include the Mooresville High School name, the Class of ’20 designation, name and sport. In some cases where athletes were on tap to compete in multiple same-season sports, they were also featured along with teammates in each of those activities as well.
Plans call for the signs to remain place through the following week. The banners will be distributed to the respective recipients for safe keeping later this month.