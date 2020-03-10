Almost every color and all available fields were completely covered during Mooresville’s role as a co-host of the Race City Classic youth soccer event.
Mazeppa Road Park complex was filled to near its capacity in the weekend-long process.
Girls teams competing for top bragging rights in a number of divisions Mooresville was joined alongside several other surrounding locations also acting as match sites.
The Racy City Classic is considered one of the largest on the docket to be held at this late-winter time of the season.
The Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau served as a primary sponsor of the attraction officially conducted by the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club.
The organization remains tied to the territory thanks in large part to its commitment made when formerly known as the area-based Lake Norman Soccer Club.
Matches taking place as part of the eighth annual Classic were conducted beginning on Saturday morning and continued into the early evening hours Sunday.
Age groups featured were 11-and-under, 12-U, 13-U, 14-U, 15-U, 16-U, 17-U, 18-U and 19-U divisions.
Teams aligned in the Charlotte Independence as well as those representing the North Carolina Youth Soccer, South Carolina Youth Soccer, Area Youth Soccer Organization as well as Classic and Club circuits attended and vied for the various age division championships.
All told, teams from as many as six states were among the ones in attendance.
Plans are also calling for another similar competition to take place in Mooresville in early May.