Delivery remains the only option available through this particular service.
Mooresville High School’s baseball team was one of the most recent to reap rewards from the door-to-door process.
On the Devils’ original spring season schedule, traditional annual Senior Night festivities were on track to take place late last week. Due to the complete cancellation of the remaining slate following a decision by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the previously on-site ceremony was turned into a traveling celebration.
A caravan comprised of those closely associated with the program set sail and made it a point to make stops at the homes of each of the team’s seniors listed on the roster. A special going-away gift package of appreciation was hand-delivered to all.
“As a coach,” said Jeff Burchett, Mooresville’s head baseball coach, perhaps speaking on the behalf of all others sitting in his same situation, “you can’t help but feel sorry for the seniors. They basically lost a year, and it was also their last year of high school competition. We feel like it’s the best that we can do is to show them how much they meant to the team. I’m sure a lot of other coaches this season feel the same way.”
As a result, the traveling team helped bring the scheduled Senior Night salute to every player.
The Devils, like all other of their same-season squads, actually did manage to get the season started. The reigning NCHSAA 4A-class state champions, accomplishing such a feat to account for the first such achievement in program history, were able to appear in six games before the season first endured a suspension in early March.
Late last month, the decision coming about in response to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s decree that all public schools remain closed for the school year was made to draw all scheduled play to a halt. Both the initial suspension as well as the final requirement for schools to remain shuttered was cause by the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was a tough blow,’’ said Burchett. “Like all teams, we were just getting started and were showing some progress. Then, we had it taken away. It’s a safety concern, and we have to appreciate that. Still, it was tough to take. It was very difficult for the seniors.”
In addition to the players, their families and followers, coaches also felt the brunt of the blow. Many had high expectations of the coming campaign, and it was all for naught after the prep phase was cancelled.
“I can’t help but feel for my fellow coaches,’’ said Burchett. “Many of them, like myself, only coach one sport a year. It will be another year before we return. You can only hope that, for the sake of the kids that are able to come back, they can find some place to play between now and then. We’ve basically lost a year. It will be hard to recover from that.”
Mooresville’s baseball program followed in line with a host of others that are making personal appearances to departing participants as a way to show their appreciation for their contributions.
“It’s just a small gesture on our part,’’ said Burchett of the drive-by shout outs. “It’s nowhere near what they really deserved. It’s a shame that it has to end this way.”