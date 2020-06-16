Getting more out of the season’s first full opening weekend of play was not the problem.
Getting the most out of it, though, was.
The Mooresville Spinners extended each of their first two appearances, both of them also taking place at Moor Park and within an as-many-night span, into additional innings but wound up coming up just a run short both times. The Spinners enter into this week’s much more pressing part of the early season’s schedule still seeking the season’s first favorable verdict.
The Spinners, whose season was suspended from its originally-scheduled start, followed up being part of a strikeout-filled fest on the part of both parties. This resulted in a 2-1, 12-inning defeat dropped against the Catawba Valley Stars by pushing the issue into one frame more than required in an 8-7 setback suffered opposite the Statesville Owls.
As a result, Mooresville — a traditionally successful entry competing at the collegiate wooden-bat level since its beginning in 2014 — ventured back into the making of a strenuous segment of the season’s adjusted and shortened schedule owning the 0-2 start that had yet to have a bearing on its official league-counting front.
The Spinners, with two overall postseason league tournament title and a total of four appearances in such a championship affair to tag alongside the capturing of a pair of regular-season crowns to show for their past performances, resumed play with a string of crucial Southern Collegiate Baseball League contests on tap used to fill the majority of this week’s action.
Facing off against non-league entry Catawba Valley, Mooresville struck first with a single scratch before being locked in a tie 1-1 that was finally snapped when the guests manufactured a run in the visiting half of the 12th inning.
A parade of Spinners pitchers that included season-opening appearances on the part of hometown Mooresville products J.P. Perez (UNC Asheville) and Jason Hudak (UNC Wilmington) was part of a process that combined with the Stars staff to pile up nearly 50 strikeouts total between the two teams.
The home team’s Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) accounted for the only run batted in with the last of the Spinners’ three base hits on the night.
A night later against the cross-county member and independent-class Statesville Owls, a game knotted in a 7-7 tie turned in favor of the Owls in the top half of the 10th to seal the deal. The Spinners built as much as a 6-0 lead at one point before falling victim to the successful comeback.
For the Spinners, the duo of Nick Solomita (Huntersville, UNC Greensboro) and Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) each paired base hits and also included a double apiece. Solomita also chimed in with three runs batted in courtesy of his two-base knock coming with the bases loaded. Both Jermie Green (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College) tacked on a base knock each as well and accounted for a run knocked in apiece to boot. White’s effort resulted in a double to also aid the attack.
Mooresville, which shared the distinction of owning the most number of wins against common SCBL counterparts during the course of a 30-win campaign last year, headed into this week with consecutive road games against league members Carolina Vipers and Carolina Venom. They then embark on a four-game homestand against SCBL-member Piedmont Pride Wednesday night.
Mooresville is also at home in a non-league game against the Owls Thursday before resuming SCBL play opposite the rival Lake Norman Copperheads Friday night.
All play begins at 7 p.m., weather permitting.