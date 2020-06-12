The shared sentiment was the same.
“Man,’’ said one player anxiously awaiting his turn to enter the caged batting practice portal, “it sure is great to be back out here.”
It could well have summed up the feeling of all involved.
Members of the Mooresville Spinners, the area’s wooden-bat and collegiate-level baseball team in town since 2014, finally were able to fully convene for full-scaled practice sessions at Moor Park earlier this week to christen preparations for the beginning of the delayed season that gets underway this weekend.
“The very best thing,” said John Wilcox, the Spinners owners and — on this particular day — also part of the grounds keeping crew, “is that there will be some baseball played here this season. We can’t wait.”
Wilcox was one of several front office personnel helping groom the grounds in anticipation of the season’s opening weekend delayed from its original date over the late-May Memorial Day holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had to weather all the health-related issues for good reason,’’ said Wilcox. “Hopefully, it will be worth the wait.”
The Spinners, entering another season of play as a member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, open play with a two-game homestand. With results from late Saturday night’s season debut against the Hickory-area based Catawba Valley Stars posted too late to be included in this edition, Mooresville will next face off against the fStatesville Owls in tonight’s — Sunday’s — affair.
This evening’s outing comes complete with a slight time change in the original schedule. The first pitch is on tap for a 6 p.m. late matinee start.
“Baseball is back,’’ said Wilcox.
It returns, however, with some new details in place.
Courtesy of the same precautions still being employed as a result of the COVID-19 restraints, the actual head count of all spectators will be closely monitored. A limit will be in place regarding the number of fans that can be inside the Moor Park facility at any given time.
Additionally, among those in attendance will be guidelines enforced concerning the social distancing practices as well.
As for the players, they may also be limited by the number that can be inside the two dugouts at the same time as well.
While restroom facilities will be available, limited concessions will be provided in the form of some beverages and a scaled-down food menu for the early phase of play.
Out on the field, the players are ready to roll.
Practically all of the college-level products have been forced off the field for any organized baseball-related activity since the spring season was terminated back in early March. College teams had only started their seasons before the play was scratched.
As a result, the number of players seeking a place to play wound up lighting up the switchboard of the Spinners’ organization.
“It was really unbelievable the number of players that contacted us,’’ said Wilcox. “We had already made some roster moves before the season was delayed. Since, a number of other leagues have called off their seasons completely. We had a lot of players get in touch with us. We had to tell some of them that we simply did not have enough room for them. It was hard to tell a player that we couldn’t find a place for them to play.”
The roster of the Spinners runs the gamut from those involved in the highest level of NCAA Division I play — coming off in-state rosters from N.C. State University, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro and Davidson — to those listed on the line-up cards of community college programs.
In keeping with a tradition since the Spinners began, as many as six players with Mooresville addresses are also among the ones listed on the team’s season-opening roster.
With the first two games accounting for non-conference play, Mooresville is on tap to officially christen the pivotal counting SCBL portion of play when traveling to take on the Carolina Vipers Monday night.
The SCBL has designated Monday as the first date on which league play can begin.
The Spinners stay on the road to meet the league member Carolina Venom Tuesday before making their SCBL home debut opposite the Piedmont Pride Wednesday at Moor Park.