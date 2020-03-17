So, riddle me this: What happens when the doctor gets sick?
In a real-life way, we’re currently in the process of enduring a similar experience.
Our physician, in this particular case being sports, has been sidelined completely due to illness. In actuality, it is the real and present danger regarding concentrated concern over the coronavirus strain that has put the patients to bed. As a result of the COVID-19 public health threat ruled to be pandemic, all our athletic activities at practically every level have been put on the bench.
It’s anyone’s guess as to when that will not be the case.
In some situations, complete schedules have been erased. The college game’s NCAA administration put an end to the last of the winter sports championships and also scratched all of its spring season sports. The professional ranks have suspended all action through the remainder of March and most if not all of April. League play already underway as well as that soon to be held is all iced.
Locally, North Carolina has joined a host of states — if not in fact all of them — across the nation in halting all scheduled school-organized athletics at all levels. Silencing the field will be in place at the least until the first full week of April. Following constant updates and assessments, it will be determined at a later date as to whether any play after that will be able to take place.
At the area’s recreational level, the final phase of pre-season preparation and all plans for the beginning of the spring schedule slated to take place early next month have all been idled to at least the start of May. That may already be too late for any of the youth seasons to take place.
Sports remain our outlet for relief. We use them to separate ourselves from the troubles of the real world for a mere hour or so at a time. Without them, we feel lost.
Complaints over the decision to stop play have been limited at best. For most, they feel as though it’s in the best interest of the fans and the participants to enforce the ban until it is once again considered safe to resume. All it would take is a single case to be traced back to the actual playing of a sporting event for a real reaction to take place.
Granted, the majority of all sports-related affairs held at this particular time of year do so outside. While that setting prevents the close contact related to indoor gatherings, it nonetheless still provides a manner in which related spread of the coronavirus can take place. Softball and baseball players all handle the same ball. Soccer balls are also shared by participants. Items used in track and field are also often shared by team members. In short, there would be no way to completely police all the items.
The events would also still attract followings as well. The idea of conducting contests without the presence of spectators was also among the subjects being considered before it was tossed out for logical reasons.
For now, we’re all remaining in a waiting game. It’s one that consists only of losers. The hope is that the virus can be contained to the point that the sports we love, rely on and depend upon to help sooth our ills will return to us on a regular basis. Until then, we’ll continue to monitor the situation with hopes that our doctor will soon return to accept regular appointments and even make welcome house calls.