When was the last time you looked in the mirror?
Last night?
This morning?
Here’s a tricky question: When was the last time you liked what you saw in the mirror?
Sports can often provide a looking glass image of a society’s woes. During this particular time, when the majority of sports activities — and all of them taking place on what can be considered an organized level — are put on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has allowed us even more time to delve much deeper into what actually makes our sports world go round.
For the most part, we should not like what we see.
For instance, are there really that many quitters associated with the sports world? The short answer, I’m seeing, is — unfortunately — yes.
A latest example has hit somewhat close to close. Just up Interstate 77 on the athletic front at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, four members of the school’s men’s basketball team that had its first winning season since 2013-14 cut short when the NCAA shut down all sports have made the decision to leave the program. Even the number served to stagger the head coach, who revealed he had little idea of the mass departure.
Apparently, it should have come as little surprise. Accompanying numbers in the report revealed that the number of players seeking transfers and opting out of their initial commitments have remained in the high 600’s and/or low 700’s for several years. The creation on the part of the NCAA of the transfer portal allowing players wishing to leave to make themselves available to other schools while maintaining the option of staying put has somewhat steadied the process.
A question: What program would want a player to return after already voicing a desire to depart?
Naturally, various reasons for seeking the change of scenery exist. Coaching changes perhaps top the list. Many of the players merely choose to make the switch rather than actually stage a fight to prove their worth. It’s often a matter of moving into what is viewed as an easier chance to garner playing time.
No need to make those decisions out loud anymore, either. Perhaps no other place has the practice of the pushed-for measure of maintaining social distance been in place more than in the world of sports.
The social media outlet is by far the most preferred manner in which athletes at all levels desire to make the connections. Granted that while some in the past have pushed the gas pedal well beyond acceptable measures by staging ego-fueled press conferences to make their intentions known, the best way to play catch in regards to the decisions and opinions of players is via their personal online communication lines. The knack of making personal contact in order to reveal those intentions is long considered part of the past.
No one knows for sure just how long this hiatus from our regular sports world will last. Some are already anticipating it to extend into summer. During this time, we will continue to see the underside of our sports world. All the glass cleaner available is not enough to keep the mirror clean.