Name the sport, regardless of level, and odds are in its favor that it will not be played anytime soon. It’s anyone guess as to when or possibly even if that will not be the case.
From the professional to the collegiate into the high school and including the immediate area recreational level of athletics, all forms are currently in an extended holding pattern at best due to health conditions related to the threat and spread of the coronavirus.
Caused by the concern from COVID-19, practically every professional sport has suspended play for at least a 30-day period.
At the college level, the NCAA has put all of its activities on hold. That decision affected all current in-season winter sports championships perhaps highlighted by the cancelling completely of the women’s and men’s postseason basketball national tournaments in each of the parent organization’s various divisions. The ban also extends into the spring season schedule as well.
An official statement released by the N.C. High School Athletic Association regarding its sports schedule perhaps sums up the atmosphere in place for all similar sports-related situations.
The NCHSAA has postponed all of this weekend’s originally-scheduled girls and boys state basketball games indefinitely and also made a decision regarding all additional athletic events conducted under its guidance.
“Due to the threat from COVID-19,’’ the release stated, “the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely.”
The organization’s Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics effective immediately until at least early April. The order covers all workouts, skill development sessions, practices and games. No activities can take place until at least April 6.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletics, coaches and their communities,” said NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker, “we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution.”
The NCHSAA Board will continue to assess the situation on a regular basis over the next few weeks.
The Mooresville Recreation Department, in the late-stage phases of pre-season preparation for the beginning of its youth softball and baseball seasons, has also decided to keep its athletes on the sidelines for now.
The MRD has requested that all its related affairs be postponed through April. It remains to be seen how that will affect the seasons. Play in both circuits was initially scheduled to get underway next month.