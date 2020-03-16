The success of one local youth soccer organization’s entry can be judged by the fact that its collective Cups now runneth over.
The Under-10 member of Mooresville’s FC Athletico Soccer Club has most recently added to its crowded cupboard by polishing off a double-barreled foot feat that has been achieved by not only any other team from within its own ranks and from across North Carolina as well. This was accomplished by fashioning first-place finishes in two of the most prestigious youth soccer tournaments in the United States over the last four months.
The U-10 FC Athletico Dortmund roster, comprised of players primarily attending schools in the Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville School System along with those from bordering Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, most recently completed participation in the Jefferson Cup tournament held in Virginia.
Considered one of the top-five such attractions of its kind in the U.S. and attracts in excess of 1,600 by-invite-only teams representing 400 clubs from 30 states and Canada, the local hoisted the team championship trophy following its play from within the top bracket of play within its age group.
The squad, among the limited number of ones making the cut in an affair that traditionally denies admittance by some 500 prospects on an annual basis, posted an undefeated record while facing off against counterparts from across North Carolina as well as those hailing from Virginia and New Jersey.
The crowning achievement came on the heels of the same team’s previous performance, placing first again the most competitive top bracket of play within the Junior Boys Soccer Showcase that was conducted in the Raleigh area.
Ranking as one of the top boys tournament to take place in the Southeast, the Showcase consistently emerges as one of the top 20 tournaments to be held across the nation as well.
“We are so proud of these young athletes,’’ said Tinashe Mugabe, the Dortmund crew’s head coach — sharing such duties with assistant Nick Brindley — affectionately referred to as “Coach T” by his players and followers, “who have not only competed but won in the very top division in two of the most historic and prestigious youth soccer tournaments in the nation. This speaks volumes to not only the hard work of the players and coaches but the value of a player centered club like FC Athletico that develops truly talented players that can compete at the highest level.
“The fact that we are a Mooresville based club and a smaller club means we are able to dedicate time to each individual player in our club,” said Mugabe, “ and as the results show holds unparalleled value developing the very best players.”
That fact is not lost on some of the ones immediately involved.
“Winning the Jeff Cup is no easy task,” said Jeff Cummings, a parent of one of the players. “Winning it while playing in the top group was absolutely amazing. The team’s accomplishment is a true testament to what can be achieved by being a part of FC Athletico. Dortmund’s success over the last couple of years as well as all of the other teams’ successes in the club can easily be attributed to the leadership of Coach T and Nick Brindley. Without question, this club has the best coaches and developers of soccer talent in the area. Bar none. If a parent is looking for a club that will truly develop their child to the best of their ability, it’s FC Athletico.”
The search continues in the organization’s efforts to maintain that status. FC Athletico will be hosting tryouts for all of its age groups during the first two weeks of May. Details can be obtained by visiting online at www.fcathletico.com.