The first-ever and longest-serving athletic director at Lake Norman High School is among those honored by a fellow high school’s sports Hall of Fame.
Steve Rankin, who accepted the duties associated as the athletic director when Lake Norman first opened its doors in 2002, is one of two newest inductees into the South Iredell High School Hall of Fame.
Official 2019-20 induction ceremonies were held earlier this year.
Rankin, 1969 graduate of South Iredell, was joined in the spotlight by Heather Hughes, a member of SIHS’ Class of ’01.
Rankin, who reached the rank of lieutenant colonel during this course of his near 30-year career in the military, served as Lake Norman’s initial AD until his retirement in 2013. That also drew to a close a 39-year career serving as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator in what is now known as the Iredell-Statesville School System.
During his high school career at South Iredell, Rankin earned varsity letters in football and baseball three years running and in basketball twice. He was also a multiple-time recipient of all-conference honors in football and baseball.
Rankin was the starting quarterback when helping lead the Vikings to their first-ever winning season in football in the fall of 1968.
In the classroom, he was just as effective. Rankin served as his Junior Class President and was the recipient of the Scholar-Athlete Award during his senior assembly.
Following his prep-level career, Rankin attended and graduated from Appalachian State University. In 1973, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant upon his college graduation. He followed up that assignment by spending the next 28 years in service to his country.
After leaving his military career, Rankin embarked on a second vocation as an educator. He committed 39 years in that role, with as many as 24 of those years spent serving as high school athletic director at several I-SS institutions.
The last of those 11 years were spent serving Lake Norman in the capacity of its first athletic director. He remains one of only two to occupy that position in school history.
During his tenure overseeing all Wildcats athletic events, he was privy to many of the school’s state championship titles captured in numerous sports. The school has produced team state crowns in the sports of cheerleading, girls lacrosse, boys lacrosse, boys soccer, boys tennis, boys basketball, baseball and boys swimming since its beginning.
Additionally, Lake Norman has individual state titles snared in girls tennis, girls and boys swimming and wrestling.
During Rankin’s educational career, he was voted Athletic Director of the Year for Region 7, named the recipient t of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Regional Award of Merit for Region 7, served two different terms on the N.C. Athletic Directors Board of Directors and has been member of the N.C. Coaches Association for 40 years.
As a personal highlight and based in large part on his service to athletics, Rankin was elected to the N.C. Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
He remains active as a member of the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame committee and serves as the Northwest Footballs Athletic Conference’s president and executive secretary.
Fellow incoming SIHS Hall of Fame inductee Hughes was singled out for her success in the sports of volleyball, basketball and softball, where she earned a total of 12 varsity letters over the course of a four-year career in each. She was a multiple all-conference selection in the sports as well.
Hughes was named a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in basketball, twice named Most Valuable Player in volleyball and tacked on Most Improved and Slugger Award honors in softball.
Excelling in the classroom as a four-time Scholar Athlete and also named the Senior Superlative of Most Athletic Female Athlete her senior season, Hughes was also selected to Who’s Who among high school students in 2001.
Doing so on a combination academic/athletic scholarship, Hughes served as a starting member of the Catawba College volleyball team for four years.
Both were recognized for their achievements with personalized plaques as newest members of the South Iredell High School Athletic Hall of Fame.