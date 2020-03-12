The haves continued to have their way against Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team.
The Wildcats paid the price for being paired up opposite opponents each ranked among the top 16 in the nation among boys teams in the annual King of Spring lacrosse competition.
Convening on a neutral site at Durham County Memorial Stadium, Lake Norman followed up being dealt a 16-3 defeat at the sticks being swung by No. 1 ranked Calvert Hall of Maryland before backing that up with a 13-8 setback dropped against No. 16 Loyola Blakefield also hailing from Maryland.
The defeats accounted for Lake Norman’s first two losses of the season.
No additional individual information was available.
Lake Norman is back in action and also returns home when facing off against Tennessee-based Montgomery Bell Saturday.