The Lake never felt so protected.
The reasons were obvious.
In the neighborhood of a single-event record 175 teams comprised of players of all ages in as 10 locations to conduct youth basketball participation in the Battle at the Lake Invitational.
The Mooresville Convention & Business Bureau, as part of a busy next-to-the-last weekend of winter, partnered with BOBW/CLT1 to co-host the marquee event spread out over the course of a full weekend’s worth of non-stop basketball..
With the official count still taking place, in excess of 175 teams originally committed to form the Battle’s field. The rosters of those entries ranged in age groups among the number of participants.
A total of nine sites across the area were reserved for play.
Gyms at Mooresville Recreation Department-housed facilities, Talbert Park Rec. Center — which featured a pair of courts — as well both the Selma Burke Center and War Memorial, along with Rocky River Elementary, Mooresville High School Annex, East Mooresville Intermediate and Mooresville Intermediate were all put into the mix to accommodate the play.
Additionally, Woodlawn School and Pine Lake Preparatory facilities were also put into use.
Play was held practically non-stop beginning early Saturday morning and continuing into the late-evening hours of Sunday.
It marked Mooresville’s fourth year of serving as the host of the Battle at the Lake Invitational.
Competition was conducted in a variety of divisions based on the grade level of the participants. Honors wound up being up for grabs within groups comprised of players in separate grades second through eighth, as well as in a junior varsity and varsity level division.
Plans are already in the process enabling Mooresville to be a part of next year’s fifth annual competition.