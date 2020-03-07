Following different base paths still led to the same safe destination for Mooresville’s softball team.
The Blue Devils followed up a 10-4 badgering of Mt. Pleasant by sweating out a 5-4 edging of Mountain Island Charter.
The back-to-back wins mean Mooresville has a perfect record at home and serves to improve it to the 3-0 mark for the early segment of the schedule.
Managing to squeeze in the outing opposite Mountain. Island Charter, the Devils never trailed and broke a late-game tie with what proved to be the game-winning run in the sixth inning.
After sophomore outfield Ellie Goins lined a single off the shortstop’s glove to start the sixth, senior shortstop Hailey Lane tagged a shot just eluding the MIC centerfielder for a triple that also knocked in the go-ahead run.
Winning and distance-going pitcher senior Kali Morton stranded the tying run on base in the top of the seventh to preserve the win.
Lane finished with a pair of hits to top the home team’s offensive chart.
A day earlier and in the home opener, senior infielder Caitlin Mann piled up a team high-tying three hits, including a home run, for a total of five runs batted in to help anchor the effort against Mt. Pleasant in the 10-4 win.
Goins — who also homered — and senior outfielder Imara Harrell also rapped out three hits apiece, with Goins plating a pair of teammates in the process.
Senior Aubrey Tuell hurled all seven innings to glove the pitching decision, allowing the four runs while striking out two.
By design, Mooresville will be idle throughout the upcoming weeklong spring break before resuming play in pivotal I-Meck Conference play later this month.