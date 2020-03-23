The future appears bright indeed for the Pine Lake Prep boys basketball team.
The brightest spot for Langtree Charter Academy emerged in the present
That is the case as a trio of most recent PLP Pride teammates all assured of at least one more season of eligibility and one from the LCA Lions who has completed his prep career are among the ones named to first-team positions on the recently-revealed All-PAC-7 Conference roster.
The presence of Pine Lake’s threesome consisting of all matching juniors Jacob Morgan, J.T. Harper and Trace Forest account for the majority of local athletes selected to the postseason squad.
The PLP players are joined by one representative of Mooresville’s Langtree Charter Academy, senior Jordan Wyke, to be similarly singled out.
Pine Lake’s Morgan, listed as post presence, owned the league’s second-best scoring average per-game by accounting for just over 19 points.
The Pride’s Harper, also manning a frontcourt position, averaged just less than 13 points per appearance while also collecting a team-best eight rebounds per game.
As for Forest, the guard placed second in the PAC-7 with his nearly seven assists per contest.
Langtree’s Wyke, a guard, paced the Lions in scoring and was also among the top-five points producers in the league that allowed his final high school campaign to be rewarded with all-conference status.
Official release of the PAC-7’s postseason honors was made late last week.