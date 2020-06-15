Instead of three, make it one big cheer for Mooresville High School’s cheerleading program.
Former assistance Trista Yow has been confirmed as the Blue Devils’ supporting service’s new cheerleading coach.
Yow’s appointment was confirmed on the Mooresville High School social media page.
She becomes the third new athletic program head coach to be named during the last month. She joins new Blue Devils varsity football coach Joe Nixon and newly-named Devils varsity boys basketball coach Armard Moore..
Like the ones so named before her, Yow also brings an impressive list of credentials to her post.
A former longtime competitive cheerleader during the course of both her middle school land high school career, Yow continued to cheer into the collegiate ranks as well.
A member of the Wingate University Class of 2017, Yow was a member of the school’s cheerleading program throughout her four-year college career.
Yow makes the transition to take over Mooresville’s program after joining it last year as an assistant coach.
She is already in the process of contacting potential team members. She recently posted an invitation to all interested participants to join her in a virtual conversation just ahead of the date on which the N.C. High School Athletic Association has agreed to end its dead period for all in-person sports related activities to resume on its member’s campus grounds.