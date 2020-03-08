Lake Norman’s softball team found its bounty in the last place it looked in order to keep its early-season slate clean.
The Wildcats exploded for six runs in the top half of the seventh inning to overcome their largest deficit and used the outburst to nip non-conference foe North Lincoln, 9-8, for the second win in as many first-week outings.
As a result, Lake Norman ventured into its final on-tap outing both prior to spring break and the beginning of pivotal I-Meck Conference play owning a 2-0 standard.
Trailing by an 8-3 margin entering the seventh, the Wildcats struck for all the runs they needed to regain the lead they held for the first time much earlier and then preserved that slim edge to remain undefeated.
It took some doing for the Wildcats to pull it off. They had to offset the committing of five fielding errors and shrug off a pitching performance that allowed a pair of home runs along the way.
Lake Norman collected 16 hits that included hitting for the team cycle courtesy of a home run, a triple and a double to go alongside a doubled-digit number of one-base knocks.
No additional individual information was available.
Lake Norman initially secured a 2-0 lead before even allowing North Lincoln to come to bat. The Wildcats surrendered the edge in a three-run home third and watched the gap grow by another two runs in the last of the fourth. After plating a single run in the top of the sixth, matters looked bleak after the Wildcats coughed up three more runs to the Knights in the last of the sixth. The comeback charge in the seventh served to secure the verdict.
Lake Norman faced a meeting with fellow cross-county and non-circuit counterpart West Iredell to draw the pre-spring break segment of the season’s schedule to a close. The Wildcats will christen I-Meck action upon their return to the diamond later this month.