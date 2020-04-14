Citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic, the American Legion announced earlier this week that all of its regional and national events in its baseball program have been cancelled for the 2020 season.
The cancellation includes originally-scheduled events surrounding each of the eight scheduled regional tournaments along with the American Legion World Series that was originally scheduled to take place in August.
The decision hit home in North Carolina. The state was once again on track to host one of the regional affairs and remains the permanent home of the AL World Series.
Stressing concerns regarding health and safety conditions for players and fans as well as the scheduling for the season and the availability of playing facilities, many of which are currently closed with no set date to reopen, the Americanism Commission in consultation with the American Legion National Commander made the announcement in an official press release.
In full, the release read::
“As the coronavirus pandemic is creating unpredictability worldwide with its duration and public health regulations and restrictions across the nation, The American Legion is facing an improbable situation.
The Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announces cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments, inclusive of all eight 2020 Regional Tournaments and the 2020 American Legion World Series in Shelby.
Many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation.
In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.
The awarding of American Legion Baseball scholarships for 2020 have been suspended.
The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty.”
Americanism Commission Richard Anderson noted: “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.
The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
“I really hate it for the kids involved,” said Tommy Caudle, regional supervisor of American Legion umpires for North Carolina’s Area III that involves — among others — the Gresham-Baker Post 66 organization out of Mooresville. “They’re the ones really being penalized, especially the ones aging out after this year. I’ve been around Legion ball for years, and it’s still one of the best areas for young baseball players to play the game. It’s sad that this had to happen.”
Caudle, also a veteran collegiate umpire who has spent some limited time as a professional in the field, noted that in his contacts with other officials he has been informed that some states may attempt to still conduct some sort of playing schedule catering to the similar age group.
“I’ve heard that some states may even wait a little longer to try and play some games,” said Caudle. “I hate the fact that we may lose the interest of the players to other levels if we can’t have any kind of season at all this summer.”
Even with the complete cancellation of the regional and national championship competitions, states currently still remain able to make separate scheduling decisions related to American Legion baseball.