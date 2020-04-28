Pine Lake Prep’s athletic program misses all its seniors and earlier this week, the Pride made that fact known. Four buses left its campus in the morning and made personal stops at each of the players’ residences to deliver appreciation yard signs. The visit was accompanied by the Pine Lake mascot, and each sign came complete with each recipient’s first name and congratulations for their contributions. The roster members included twin sisters Lydia (left) and Coco Sparks. Both are members of Pine Lake’s girls soccer squad, with Lydia serving as a co-captain. Along with the athletes, a total of 160 of Pine Lake’s seniors were showered with the appreciation yard signs. In situations where it was applicable, the destination of seniors’ college preference was also included.

