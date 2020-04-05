On the rebound.
With former Mooresville High School head football coach Thad Wells being added to the growing list, the I-Meck Conference is now among the busiest circuits at finding and/or still searching for capable candidates to fill the openings.
The Blue Devils became the third I-Meck member to join the growing crowd of the region’s programs losing one former coach and adding as well as attempting to find a replacement.
Mooresville joins the likes of fellow I-Meck entries Mallard Creek and North Mecklenburg among area teams making changes in the center of their football programs’ huddle.
Usually, at this particular time of year, some prep-level programs are either involved or have been so active with some off-season conditioning and voluntary workouts in continued preparation for the upcoming high school season.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all such activities have been sidelined. Across North Carolina, all school-related events are suspended until at least the middle of May. It remains to be determined whether that deadline will be extended.
In the meantime, changes continue to take place.
Mooresville’s loss of Wells, who held the post for two seasons, is one of the most recent of those openings to unfold.
Seizing an opening in the head football coaching position at his alma mater at Richlands (Virginia.) High School, Wells departed from the Devils to take over the reins of a program where he groomed both his game — as a former player with the Blue Tornado — and a coach — serving as an assistant—before embarking on a head coaching career.
Wells’ absence allows him to join former Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and North Meck coach Eric Morman in leaving I-Meck programs.
Of the three, only Mallard Creek has named a replacement , Kennedy Tinsley. MHS and North Meck are each also in the process of filling their openings.
A total of 24 area-wide programs representing Iredell, Mecklenburg, Gaston, Catawba, Cabarrus, Burke, Rutherford and Rowan counties will be taking to the field with new coaches in place. The majority of them have already secured the services of new head coaches.