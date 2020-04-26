Select spring season seniors from the Lake Norman High School athletic program are among the ones being singled out for increased exposure.
The near life-size banners are hanging along the easy-to-see roadside fence line at the Brawley Middle School campus.
The seniors welcome the additional spotlight.
Normally, at this particular time of year, the photograph banners of each individual senior resides in the respective locations of each of the spring sports season team’s playing ground.
However, these are indeed not normal times. Not by any stretch of the imagination.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, none of the school’s seasonal sports teams — much like those from additional schools across the state as well as the nation — are able to conduct competition. The N.C. High School Athletic Association, following the lead of state government officials — and in much the same manner as is taking place throughout the country — has declared that no school-sanctioned athletic events can take place.
As a result, no prep programs will be able to complete their campaigns that did get underway before the suspension took effect in early March.
Usually, the banners revealing the names and faces of the athletes are able to be visible from on-campus sites at Lake Norman. With the school basically isolated due to its off-the-beaten-path location and blocked from view by the general public, Brawley Middle — with an athletic program that serves as a feeder for potential future Wildcats products — allowed the displays to be placed in a more prominent location.
Brawley Middle is located along the main drive on Brawley School Road. Passers-by are more likely to see the recognitions during daily commutes than would be noticed if they were on the LNHS campus.
The photos in place currently depict performers in the spring sports consisting of girls soccer, boys lacrosse and baseball, with a few additional off-season banners also included in the offering.
The availability of making the banners more readily viewable by the public has also spurned a special shout-out of appreciation on the part of the Lake Norman High School Athletic Department via its online web page to BMS for making space available.
Before the conclusion of the school year, it’s also anticipated that additional displays regarding the spring sports of softball, girls lacrosse and girls and boys track and field — -combining to make the spring season one of the busiest of the entire school sports year — will also be provided along the fence line bordering the Brawley Middle School site.