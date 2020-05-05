The title still fits.
And this time, it’s permanent.
Charles “Hoppy” Hopkins, a familiar face as part of the sports department at Mooresville High School for more than 20 years, has had the yearlong interim distinction removed from his position upon being named the school’s full-time athletic director.
The designation was confirmed during the virtual April meeting of the Mooresville Graded School District’s Board of Education.
“I guess I’m here forever now,” said Hopkins. “I’m the AD here now for as long as they’ll have me. I hope that’s a long time. It’s good to know that they have the confidence in me and in the job that I’m doing.”
Prior to advancing into the administrative level, Hopkins has served as both a head coach and assistant coach with various sports during his time at the school.
In addition to his duties as a member of the school’s physical education instructional staff, Hopkins has spent time along the sidelines coaching in some capacity in the sports of football, wrestling, cross country and boys golf.
While serving primarily as an assistant coach in most of the sports, he has also filled the role of head boys golf coach during the past 16 years.
Since his appointment on a trial basis, Hopkins reduced his number of PE classes and also scaled back on his previous coaching assignments.
This has been one of the most trying portions of his combination educational/athletic administrator career.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all school-related sports activities were first suspended in early March before being cancelled completely for the remainder of the school year as of late last month.
As a result, all spring sports schedules were also terminated.
Much has remained, however, on the AD’s plate. The participation in the process of securing the services of a new head football coach and head boys varsity basketball coach has continued to fill most of his available time.
Hopkins, who will also serve in an assistant principal capacity, is currently closing in what will formally be his 21st season associated with the athletic program at Mooresville High School. When taking into consideration previous time spent also involved in sports at the middle school level, Hopkins is nearing the conclusion of his 25th year of service to the Mooresville Graded School District.
Initially, he was selected to the fill the opening in the position vacated by former athletic director Kevin Wilson on an interim basis following an interview process. He has now been named to occupy the office on a full-time basis.
“The main thing I’m looking forward to,’’ said Hopkins, “is to get back to some sort of regular routine. These past few months have really been difficult to digest.”