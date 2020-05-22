It was just a small item, checking in somewhere in-between a Ping-Pong ball and golf ball in size.
Weathered more from lack of wear, its originally bright-white outside cover was somewhat and understandably tainted. Upon its discovery in some overlooked brush that had not been touched by weed-trimmer twine in more than four-plus decades, it nonetheless sparked the finder to immediately harken back to much happier and more carefree times.
At the core, it was nothing more than a hard plastic-covered practice golf ball. But oh the happiness that it spawned. Layers of carefully-placed electrical tape made sure to keep the sphere’s shape in place. It was quickly revealed that the ball itself needed additional protection in order to meet preferred play-game specifications. Upon completion, it was so hardened-tough that it required the donning of a regulation baseball glove in order to engage in a game of catch.
The ball secure, the time came to create a bat. Aluminum and wooden weapons were deemed to be too bulky. It was decided that the long, hard yellow-colored plastic bats would best serve the desired purpose. They also needed additional preparation. Resorting back to the supply of different colors of electrical tape, for every layer applied to the barrel, twice the number was required at the handle. That was to make sure the weapon was not top-heavy to prevent being bent during check swings.
The game was simple. One player would attempt to pitch the ball so that the one player holding the bat could not make contact. Due to the nature of the ball wrapping, there were many different seams in place where the layers of the white sticky tape overlapped. As a result, and with just a little practice, the ball could be made to dance in a number of different directions.
As play progressed, rules also grew. What began as a mere one-pitch process transformed into a full-fledged complete turn at bat. Half-innings consisted initially of three outs per appearance before being shortened to just one out apiece. Innings and games flew by.
To prevent arguments, the pitcher was also the umpire. Close offerings called strikes during one player’s at-bat would just as likely also be considered in the strike zone when the other also took his turn at the plate that took the shape of a rectangle worn-out welcome mat. In short, if a pitch was anywhere close to the plate, it was a strike.
Ground rules were simple. Due to the nature of the playing field, any and all obstacles were ruled to be in play. Batted balls that hit trees, part of the house and any ill-placed parked cars were all part of the playing field. Balls that were caught by the lone defender after hitting anything but before actually touching the ground were ruled as outs. If the same pitcher was able to cleanly field any grounded ball before it actually came to a stop, he was also considered to have recorded the out.
From humble beginnings, when the game consisted of simple one-on-one play, to its peak, when complete line-up cards were exchanged, tape ball made a total evolution. While pitchers were limited as to which arm they could throw with, if a batter was deemed to be a right-handed or left-handed hitter, then it was required that the player actually hit from the respective side of the plate.
Before ending, the playing of World Series games were also conducted, with the players assuming the identity of the teams involved. The participants were free to pick their favorite teams to represent.
Funny what the finding of a dirty little off-white ball hiding in the bushes for years can do.{/div}