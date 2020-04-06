Sticking to it may well be the game plan once again for a former member of a Lake Norman High School state championship sports team to survive his personal confrontation with the coronavirus..
Matt King, an area resident who was a member of the Lake Norman’s boys Wildcats lacrosse team that captured the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state championship crown in his senior year in 2012, is currently landlocked in Peru after being quarantined. King, along with a number of guests, are stuck due to global travel restrictions caused COVID-19.
King, who upon graduation from Lake Norman earned a degree in 2016 from UNC-Charlotte, was nearing the conclusion of his travel in South America before being informed of the ban.
In mid-March, the Peru president declared a state of emergency, ordering all land, sea and air boarder to close. The decision came at a time when the country was early in the diagnosis phase in an attempt to combat the spread.
Initially, travel was to be allowed for foreigners to return to their home countries. However, in continued concern, many airlines were limiting flights before cancelling them completely.
In King’s case, guests were informed that if they were to leave the Pariwana Hostel situated in the Peru mountainside city of Cusco that they would not be allowed to return. He was one of the many deciding to day put due to the fact that the nearest airport was 700 miles away, and the fear was real that scheduled flights would not take place.
News soon worsened. All of the hostel guests were informed that a previous visitor had tested positive for the coronavirus. Two additional current residents also received positive results.
All remaining guests were then told of the quarantine that took effect immediately. Along with King, no guest is allowed to leave the premises and allowed outside their room except during meal. The two guests testing positive are restricted to their room.
King, whose parents live in Mooresville, is dodging being tested. Once being confirmed, patients are restricted to rooms without windows for at least a two-week period.
“First and foremost,” King wrote in one of his most recent posts on his Facebook page, “I am safe, I have a roof over my head, more groceries than I know what to do with and surrounded by 160 awesome people from all over the world. My heart goes out to the world and everyone affected. I feel lucky to have a government, family, and friends behind me. It is important that we all stay positive and do our part to protect people most vulnerable in these situations.”
Some are suggesting that the hostel’s quarantine could possibly extend for as many as three months.
In King’s case, he quit his regular job in order to embark on a personal goal to travel the world. He has been on his own since taking a trip to Coast Rica six months ago. He had made plans to travel to Asia before having his stop in Peru unexpectedly extended.
King has made some contact in attempts to ease his situation. Like many of the other guests, he has touched base with the U.S. Embassy but has yet to hear of any encouraging word of his pending departure.
As a high school senior in late May of 2012, King was a contributing member of the Lake Norman boys lacrosse team that polished of a perfect, 23-0 season with the collecting of the program’s first-ever state championship crown. At the time, the competition featured all of the teams across the state competing in the sport. The triumph was the first of the two state titles fot the Wildcats in the sport. Lake Norman also won the NCHSAA’s 4A class title in 2018.