Hope springs eternal.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association continues to cling to the idea of conducting some sort of sanctioned competition before the remainder of the 2019-20 school sports year has elapsed.
Earlier this week, taking place just prior to the start of a new month, the NCHSAA released an official update regarding the situation its faces caused by coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, coinciding with the last-stage phases of the state’s prep-level winter sports season and the early portion of the spring schedule, the NCHSAA made the decision to suspend all of its activities until the middle of May. As it now stands, the deadline remains in place.
“Having heard the updated information relative to schools remaining closed,’’ said Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner, through an official release, “NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.”
It remains to be seen as to whether that date will be extended.
Perhaps the biggest, so far, of the casualties hit by the decision were the state’s girls and boys basketball championship contests on tap to take place within each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications. That in particular hit home in the area’s I-Meck Conference of the 4A class ranks. The league that includes Mooresville and Lake Norman high schools was set to house two teams in the title tilts.
Zebulon Vance High’s girls and North Mecklenburg High School’s boys entries each captured NCHSAA West Regional Championship crowns to merit advancement into the state title contests. Before the championship games were to be held, the suspension was employed.
All is not lost, it appears, on the part of the NCHSAA administration.
While the concern of the participants remain upmost at the center of caution, the organization has still not completely ruled out the conducting of contests during the remainder of the school year
“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition,” said Tucker in the formal release, “particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve.”
Precautions made across the country have brought sports leagues of all natures — amateur and professional levels — to a halt. The NCHSAA is not immune to the severe situation.
The decision to suspend all of the state’s school-organized activities conducted by the organization took place nearly a month ago. The hiatus that was put into force March 12 is assured of being put into effect for a minimum another six-week span as well.
The hope remains in place, however, that some schools sports can still be played this school year.
“The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions,” said Tucker, “based on the new directions given by Gov. (Roy) Cooper, other government leaders and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time. Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.”
North Carolina is not quite ready to toss in the towel regarding sports such as several other states. According to the National Federation of High Schools, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Virginia have all already made the call to cancel all spring sports schedules.
Should school resume in mid-May, the possibility still exists that spring sports seasons could be shortened. Options also include a reformatting of playoffs as well as the eliminating of postseason play completely and conducting conference championship play alone.