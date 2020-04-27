What went around once has now come back around again for one of the newest members of the Lake Norman High School athletic department.
Mooresville native Cheznee Daily, also a product of the school’s sports program, has been named the new head volleyball coach at Lake Norman High School for that team’s third coach in less than a full calendar year.
“I am super excited to being at Lake Norman,’’ said Daily. “Of course, with all that is going on, I have to reel in some of those feelings if that is possible. I am really looking forward to the opportunity.”
In a round-about way, Daily — who will be overseeing her third program in the area — arrives with the Wildcats to provide a mirror image of what took place during her own playing career.
She began competing in volleyball, which she admits is her favorite sport, at the high school level at Lake Norman before transferring to cross-town rival Mooresville High School to complete both her junior and senior seasons.
Following a collegiate career as a setter at Bluefield College in Virginia, Daily returned to her prep alma mater as the volleyball coach.
For the past several seasons, she has served as the first-ever volleyball coach at Mooresville’s Langtree Charter Academy. Starting the Lions program basically from scratch, Daily guided her troops from a 6-14 record during the inaugural season to a 9-12 mark last fall.
That proved to be a pivotal feather in her coaching career’s cap. After receiving word of the opening in the Lake Norman position, Daily applied for, was interviewed and selected to fill the vacancy.
Familiarity played a role in her hiring. LNHS Athletic Director Jay Keener was knowledgeable of her efforts and was eager to welcome her on board to the school’s athletic staff.
“I’m eager to return to what I consider very competitive volleyball,” said Daily, staying busy these days with her duties associated with the family-owned Daily Fitness Center in operation just outside of Mooresville since late last year. “I can’t wait to meet with some of the players.”
For now, that meeting on a face-to-face basis will have to wait. All school-related athletic activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, all off-season workouts and contacts have been put on hold.
“Usually,’’ said Daily, “at this time of year, we’re conducting some volunteer sessions and making plans for our summer conditioning. Right now, we can’t do any of that. Of course, all other programs are in the same situation. I’m excited over the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Daily becomes the third head coach of the Wildcats in less than a year. Former coach Cara Martin stepped down during mid-season after dealing with effects of a concussion. Then assistant coach Megan Baranko filled in for the final two months of the season.
Martin has since officially vacated the position due to being a new mom along with the duties as the director of the Precision Athletics Volleyball Club that is owned by her husband.
Daily is somewhat familiar with the team she will inherit.
Lake Norman posted a 17-11 overall record last fall and advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA postseason play.
“The team had a good season against some great competition,’” said Daily. “I think they only lost like three seniors to graduation, so the foundation is already there. I’m ready to get this thing started.”
Daily is still awaiting word on what teaching responsibilities she will assume at Lake Norman.