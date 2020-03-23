Recognition has arrived in waves for the girls and boys swimming programs from Pine Lake Prep.
Doing so as reward for regular-season success that also carried over into the postseason portion of the N.C. High School Athletic Association winter swimming sports season, athletes from Pine Lake’s girls and boys rosters were singled out for their efforts with All-PAC-7 Conference honors.
Selections were made based on efforts put forth during the course of individual event as well as relay team results.
From the PLP girls team, members reunited as all-conference picks include: Mia Dontino, Tieran Sullivan, Scarlett Duncan, Emily Dotson, Rachel Daly, Reagan Sullivan, Jaden Wheaton and Lydia Miles.
Representing the boys team, selections also shouldered with All-PAC-7 attention feature: Nathan Adams, Matthew Shelley, Deavan Holder, A.J. Das, Reid Miller, Nathan Thornburg and Owen Sypolt,
The attention was warranted on the part of both swimming squads.
Both teams challenged for top honors within the PAC-7 and each followed up that particular phase by also surfacing with team titles during the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination 1A/2A Central Regional Swimming Championship Meet.
Pine Lake’s boys team capitalized on the momentum gathered from the regional pool to also become the latest member of the school’s athletic department to capture a coveted state crown by winning the NCHSAA 1A/2A Championship Swimming Meet title.
Official release of the all-conference honors in swimming from the PAC-7 was made earlier this month.