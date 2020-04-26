The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s suspension of spring sports ended the high school careers of local senior athletes. The Mooresville Tribune is recognizing some of those athletes.
Name: Gabrielle Fry
School: Pine Lake Prep
Sport: Softball
Busy as a four-year athlete of the Pine Lake softball program, Fry also was selected to serve as a team captain this spring. The Pride was able to play in three of its scheduled games, winning all, and had landed some attention in the N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class softball poll due to its No. 4 ranking before the season ended in March.
Fry also participated in cross country for a third season and served as that team’s captain as well during the fall.
Off the field of play, she volunteers at FeedNC several times each week, acts as a mentor/advisor, leads the school’s Spanish Club and takes online classes through the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.
Future plans call for Fry to attend either Duke University or the University of North Carolina, majoring in biology or neuroscience and minoring in Spanish. She has received an invitation to the UNC Honors College and a Merit Scholarship from Chapel Hill.