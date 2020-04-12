Editor’s Note: When the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that, following the order made by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper that closed public schools through May 15, it would suspend all spring sports until at least May 18, it served to throw a major roadblock in the path of all high school senior student-athletes preparing for their final prep-level seasons.
Appearing highly likely that all of the state’s spring sports will be cancelled following the initial suspension made March 13, the Mooresville Tribune wishes to shine the spotlight on as many immediate area athletes as possible over the following weeks in order to recognize them for their efforts.
Name: Trevor McHouell
School: Mooresville High
Sport: Baseball
What was your initial reaction to the suspension of play?
How long is this suspension going to be? Being a senior, I was looking forward to senior night and our last matchups with rivals Hough, Lake Norman. Don’t want the suspension to be too long, to look forward to do what we have practiced for all year.
What have you been doing during this off time?
I’ve been running a mile a day to keep the corona away. It is tough.There are not any sports on TV, and that’s all I watch. I don’t watch much TV but I have been trying to stay in shape. Can’t see my friends so I Facetime them a lot. Been watching so much Disney + movies at night, so many they could sponsor me.
If you were told tomorrow, the season is over, how would this effect you knowing you cannot put on that Mooresville Blue anymore?
This is a tough question. I had to think about this for a while. I had the option to play college baseball but I decided not to do this .So it really stings. I was really relying on my senior year to take all the fun and passion I had left for the game in to this final season. Was going to leave it all out there on the field knowing this will be my last season. Now this has been taken away from me.
What is your fondest memory?
One moment that sticks out in my mind is the night before the state championship game. (McHouell was the starting second baseman on the Mooresville High School baseball team that won the NCHSAA 4A class baseball championship last year) The entire team in the hotel had a chance to spend time together. Be friends, talk, laugh and come together as a unit. The entire team was in one single room to hangout and it was a blast. Then, the next day we went out and did something that has never been done in the history of our high school. It was one of the greatest moments of my life.
What would you like to tell those following in your footsteps?
You gotta have fun. You have to stay focused but you must have fun. In 2019, there was not a single game where we did not have fun. That is why we were so good last year. We enjoyed coming together at practice and about everywhere.I think we went that far is because we didn’t want to stop playing because of the fun.You just got to have fun.I cannot stress that enough.
Do you have any final comments you care to share?
I will miss being a Mooresville High School baseball player.I think Mooresville baseball has something not many schools in the state have, a community fan base. We see people in our stands that do not have a son on the team, who come out to watch us play. This means everything to us as a team.The entire community has your back at Mooresville. I will definitely miss that the most and running on to the field. I want to thank all of the fans and everyone who came out to support our team for my last 4 years at Mooresville.
The last thing I want to say is playing for Mooresville has been a dream come true. Things that happened I couldn’t even dream of. It is sad if it is over, but it has been quite a ride and glad I got to live it. I want to thank all the coaches and everyone that helped me along the way. They will always be very special people in my life.