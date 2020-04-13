A novel idea.
A pair of local athletes has collectively come up with an ideal way to allow their skills to be and practice social distancing at the same time.
The duo of Mooresville’s John Fennie and Sarah Ardus, a pair of matching goalkeepers for their top-tier tournament travel team-level parent organization, are each eagerly maintaining their efforts to stay in shape during the separation between volunteer practice and actual on-field organized play time.
“Bring them on!,”said Fennie, a high school senior, of the airborne COVID-19 germs. “I can swallow the up in my gloves and throw them away. Like just about everybody else, I want them all out of here in a hurry.”
That sentiment is being shared by his recent practicing partner.
“I just wish this disease would go away as soon as possible,’’ said Ardus, a sophomore who listed the loss of this spring season school-related soccer schedule among her biggest disappointments. “We’re ready to do whatever we can to help make it go away without doing much more damage.”
Half-jokingly, of course, but still the twosome took time taking turns trading potshots at each other during an otherwise by-design break in the season’s competitive schedule.
Both Ardus and Fennie are products of the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, formerly known as the Lake Norman Soccer Club.
Ardus serves as a keeper for her CISC girls high school sophomore-class crew.
As for Fennie, the senior occupies a goalie position on his senior-class boys roster.
The pair, connected by both position and ties to the same classic circuit, capitalized on some free time and space available on one of the Mazeppa Road Park complex’s soccer fields to engage in some welcome out-of-the-house workouts.
Each made sure to maintain the social distancing that is being recommended..
Practically all levels of organized athletic activities, from the professional ranks all the way into the amateur levels, have been suspended indefinitely.
As a result, the duo of Ardus and Fennie, both of them Mooresville residents, remain officially sidelined and must continue to do any related activities by way of keeping their soccer skills sharp on strictly a volunteer basis without any sort of formal attending supervision. It’s also required that they do not appear in such situations within the presence of what is the equivalent of a full complement of players required to form a full soccer team roster.
In the case of Ardus, she is practically assured of missing out entirely on her sophomore spring season of play at the high school ranks because the girls campaign takes place at that particular time of the year. That is the case as all N.C. High School Athletic Association-sanctioned play is unable to take place until at least May 18. It remains to be determined whether that deadline will be extended.
As for Fennie, he was able to compete in his final senior season of prep-level play at the state’s boys soccer season is played during the school’s year’s fall season.