Some senior moments are worth savoring more than others.
Fellow classmates of Lake Norman High School’s girls lacrosse team can most definitely relate.
With no more matches on tap following a shortened start to the season, the current crop of four Wildcats seniors — all of them venturing off to as many different college programs — were all feted by a special drive-by salute organized by the program
The crew comprised of, listed in alphabetical order, Brianna Abreu, Abby Freeman, Tara Haas and Kayla Rinaldi all received special salutes by a caravan of supporters as a way to show appreciation for their careers.
“It’s something they definitely deserved,” said C.J. Wilcox, Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse coach. “This is something they will never get the chance to experience again. We feel it’s the least we can do to show our gratitude.”
The ceremonial party consisting of fellow team members, coaching staff and program supporters started in the early afternoon and made scheduled appearances at each of the four players’ residences.
Lake Norman had played in only one game before the season was suspended back in early March. Since, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has announced that the entire remaining spring sports season schedule across the state has been cancelled.
The news was in particular disturbing to all seniors who have thus completed their final seasons of high school eligibility.
All is not lost, however, on the part of the four departing upper-class members of the Lake Norman girls lacrosse roster. All four are on tap to continue their collective playing careers at the collegiate level.
Abreu, a team co-captain as a midfielder and also the school’s academic valedictorian, is headed to the Georgia Tech University women’s program.
Freeman, a middie also serving as a team co-captain, is destined for the University of Tennessee.
Haas, a combination defensive specialist and midfielder, will move on to Jacksonville University.
Rinaldi, a middie, has accepted a college scholarship offer in the sport from Virginia Tech.