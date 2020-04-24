There’s always one in every set of bleachers.
In this particular section, Mooresville’s Roy Adams Dingler was the one.
Name not ring a bell?
Try one of these on for size: “Uncle Gus,”, or simply “Gus.”
How is that for a better fit? He was a special character indeed.
Gus Dingler passed away earlier this month following a brave battle with cancer. He was surrounded by some of the closest members of his close-knit family. He will be missed, however, by many more of his fellow fanatics.
A lifelong native born and raised in Mooresville, the only extended time Gus spent away from his home was during his military service in the United States Navy. Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life JoAnne Howard, with whom he recently celebrated 62 years of bliss in the middle of February.
Following a brief time spent working for an out-of-town company, Uncle Gus gave back to his hometown by spending the remainder of his working career with the Town of Mooresville with the Waste Water Treatment Plant. It allowed him to maintain his coveted close connection with the friends he knew and met along the way. Upon his retirement, he became a charter member of the “Liar’s Club” that convened on a regular basis at the group’s Shop-N-Save hangout.
Perhaps it was in the world of sports, however, where Gus in particular left some of his most lasting marks.
He joined his brothers in growing up in the shadow of Mooresville’s Moor Park, where they also engaged in some competition. It’s the same site, although appearing much different these days, where Gus also became a charter member of the “Lint Heads” cheering section gathering to show support of the Mooresville Spinners baseball franchise that also conducts its games at Moor Park. Gus was as regular an attendee at all home games as any other devoted follower, always seen just outside the guarding fence in place along the facility’s right field foul ball territory. More times than not, he was accompanied in the location by his faithful daughter Sharon, also more readily identified as “Sissy.”
Family played a huge role in Gus’ sporting life. He took several trips to Major League Baseball spring training games while being accompanied by his family members. Just last August, Gus was joined by grandson Jeremy Dingler, among the ones also making the spring training trips, in attending a New York Yankees game.
Gus can be forgiven by all of Braves fans for being a Yankees follower due to the fact that he was also a diehard Duke University Blue Devils basketball fan. He made sure to tune in every time the Devils played. It helped connect a lifeline as well to the nickname. Gus was also a dedicated supporter of Mooresville High School sports teams that also don the Blue Devils moniker.
Gus played sports, too. He became a legend while serving as a slow pitch softball pitcher until the age of 79 while also coaching youth and adult-level teams. He was also a huge hunting enthusiast, eager to take aim at all forms of wildlife.
A devout Christian, he was part of many Shearer Presbyterian Church mission trips that allowed him to share his love for the Lord.
When the Spinners are back in action, the organization should pay homage to one of its fan favorites by conducting a ceremony in Gus’ honor. It would be only fitting for a special member of the team’s bleacher section.