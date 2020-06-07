Brighter days are indeed ahead for the Mooresville Spinners baseball organization.
Earlier this week, the Spinners — comprised of college-age players and participating in wooden-bat level play — released an updated version of their reworked season’s schedule..
“We have announced our schedule as of right now,’’ said Philip Loftin, general manager of the Spinners. “Of course, anything can change. Hopefully, we will be playing baseball real soon.”
How soon?
Mooresville will be engaging in its first action in just a little more than a week.
The Spinners are on tap to christen a full weekend’s worth of action hosting the Stars June 13. The following night, Mooresville is slated to still stay put at home hosting the Statesville Owls.
The Southern Collegiate Baseball League, which counts the Spinners among its six members, also recently revealed that it will be beginning its campaign later this month as well. Many of Mooresville’s games over the next two months will take place against fellow SCBL opponents.
“We’re very excited over the bringing of Spinners baseball back to our fans,” said Loftin. “From the contact we’ve gotten off our Facebook page, I think they are just as eager to watch us play as we are to start playing. We will continue to monitor the situation and stay informed regarding all required safety measures and social distancing practicing.”
The schedule takes the Spinners through the remainder of June and regular-season play that also extends through four-plus weeks of July. There is also a slate of postseason play on track to be held through the end of next month.
All of the scheduled affairs are pending any additional restrictions that could be put into effect concerning COVID-19.
The Spinners will play home games at Moor Park.