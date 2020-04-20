An altogether different kind of race is now being run by one well-established area-based organization.
This one by Reaume Brothers Racing is more geared to be held by fans rather than in front of them.
Doing its part to help combat the current concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the primarily family-based operation in existence for nearly 25 years is turning its attention to pressing matters associated with the disease.
Currently sitting idle caused by the suspension of all racing-related activities, Reaume Brothers has turned its steering wheel away from the direction of issues required to maintain operations as a competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series and towards the safety of the public.
As a result, the Mt. Mourne-based team has embarked on a project able to keep its employees busy while also filling a role in aiding the ongoing social and health-related coronavirus concerns.
The team has created a line of social distancing floor stickers for use in businesses. The variety of the inventory ranges from large floor decors to small one that can be applied to certain and obvious locations.
“In an effort to help keep people employed and also be a part of the solution,’’ said Josh Reaume, not only the owner but also a driver for the outfit, “we have done to work and created a new revenue stream providing the floor stickers. We’re a local business that is aiming to be a part of the solution.”
There are many ways to make that possible.
There is a three-foot floor sticker reminding those to maintain their recommended six-foot distance.
There are also service desk stickers in the offering.
The team also has a supply of customer limit sticker reminders available.
Also, there are stickers indicating customer separation details.
Reaume Brothers also provides an essentials kit that includes a number of the different variety of stickers as a package deal.
Prices are based on the need of those seeking to acquire any of the accessories.
All of the stickers are designed with a color package to promote visual stimulation.
Each is also manufactured specifically for indoor use, created for short to medium term use and can be applied to carpet, tile, wood, stone, metal, glass and painted surfaces.
Reaume Brothers Racing began in 1997 when John Reaume got his sons, Jonathan and Joshua, into competitive kart racing. The brothers have since continued chasing the racing dream, competing in events all around the world, studying mechanical engineering and building a racing business specializing in karting and oval track racing.
In 2018, RBR expanded with a full time effort in the Camping World Truck Series.
During the inaugural season, the team saw instant growth by starting the year off with a sixth-place place finish at Daytona and contending for a win before finishing a season-best fourth at Eldora with 2018 World Of Outlaw Late Model Champion, Mike Marlar, behind the wheel.
With a culture focused on innovation, RBR continues to utilize cutting edge technologies to improve on and off track performance.
With racing sidelined until further notice, the team has since shifted gears and turned its attention to aiding the efforts associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It comes complete with additional efforts to assist the community-wide challenge as well.
“We are also pledging to donate a portion of our proceeds,’’ said Reaume, “to area charities committed to helping families and small businesses affected by COVID-19.”
Additional details are available on the company’s website at www.rbrgaphics.com.