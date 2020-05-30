With Mooresville’s help, the area’s closest professional baseball operation is making sure to do more than just keep up the talk about the sport during these uneasy times.
They’re also actively involved in doing the walking about it as well.
Supporting the community continues to be one of the top focus points for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The organization strengthened that commitment earlier this month by announcing it has become the Presenting Sponsor of Walk Cabarrus, a community-wide walking campaign focused on creating a healthier community.
A pair of Mooresville-area based personnel associated with the Minor League Baseball-member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is still finding ways to remain on-the-go despite the fact that all play remains in suspension.
The duo of Cannon Ballers front office staff Melissa Clark and Ryan Pegarsch, each current residents of Mooresville, are joining their teammates in teaming with MiLB CommUNITY First, a new initiative designed to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark is in her first year at the team’s director of video production in the organization’s Digital Media & Creative department.
Similarly, Pegarsch is a rookie with the franchise as the community partnerships manager in the sales and community division.
Both are in limited limbo now as a result of the indefinite suspension imposed by Major League Baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once MLB resumes play, so too will action get underway in the Minor League level.
An initiative born through Children WIN, a partnership between Healthy Cabarrus and Atrium Health Cabarrus, Walk Cabarrus encourages people to get out and walk throughout their communities.
The campaign aims to get the community up, out and walking with the goal of one billion recorded steps. Every step counts, and every family that walks together is one family fighting childhood obesity.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of Walk Cabarrus,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward. “With the tough times we are all facing, the campaign is a perfect initiative to bring our community together and help ease the mind with exercise and safe outdoor activity.”
As part of Atrium Health, the City of Kannapolis, and the Cannon Ballers’ joint commitment to encourage healthy living, the gates to Atrium Health Ballpark are now open for public enjoyment. The team emphasized that a few laps around the concourse on the Atrium Health Walking Track is a great place to enjoy a walk and add to the total step count for Walk Cabarrus.
During the summer months, the ballpark will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. One lap around the concourse is just about one third of a mile, and walkers can clock themselves using the mile markers on the ground.
For a change of scenery, people can head to the City of Kannapolis’s nearby walking loop for even more steps.
“The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are an amazing community partner,” said Charlie Sastoque, NorthEast Foundation president. “The new ownership and management have really embraced this community and its initiatives. To have the foresight to put a walking track around their ballfield really showcases how committed they are to the health and well-being of our county. Their presenting sponsorship of Walk Cabarrus will be significant in the combat against childhood obesity and fund essential programs for Children WIN.”
Becoming a Walk Cabarrus participant is easy. Community residents from all across the region are encouraged to visit www.walkcabarrus.com to create their profile and begin logging their steps.
Participants can register as individuals as well as join groups and track their steps collectively.