Pick a preference.
All alone, in pairs or crowded among family/friends or both.
Slow and steady, fast and furious, or somewhere in between.
In a calm cove or navigating a choppy channel.
Name it, and it was covered during what amounted to the warmest weekend weather-wise on record of the late spring season overall.
Whether it was riding on some personal powered watercraft, paddling as a talkative twosome in single-seated kayaks, motoring along in speedboats or merely cruising Lake Norman in pontoons, odds favored being sighted over the course of the most recent two-day phase.
And it took place a full weekend prior to what many consider to be the first official extended holiday weekend of the boating season.
Unfolding prior to the arrival of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the lake was brimming with activity.
So much so that it made the leisure life along the shoreline somewhat difficult to bear.
“We started fishing off the pier in the middle of the morning,’’ said Garren Harris, a weekend visitor, commenting on a casting crew also comprised of his daughter, Chloe, “and we continued into late in the afternoon. We didn’t get so much as a nibble. The water was really busy with all the activity out on the lake. I’m sure that had a lot with keeping the fish away. I hope we can keep our bait alive long enough to try again.”
Good luck.
The past weekend’s weather forecasts rang true as with some of the hottest temperatures of the year to date. After a cold and wet snap during the middle of this week, the Memorial Day traffic is expected to once again increase the number of wakes out on the lake.
Going hand-in-hand with the added activity is the fact that some of the restrictions previously put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic are slowly being lifted ahead of the more outdoor-filled segment of the preferred lifestyles.
As a result, odds favor the continued resurgence of practically all preferences picked by those taking their time on Lake Norman.