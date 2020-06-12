A bull in the ring.
Mooresville will have a presence in the course of competition in what amounts to one of the newest attractions to be conducted on the Professional Bull Riders Association.
Credit one Mooresville native James Burton — better known to most simply as “J.B.” — Mauney for that.
Practically raised on the outskirts of Mooresville, where he also began his wild animal riding career as a youth, Mauney — currently a resident of Texas — is now filling the role as the designated general manager of one of the multi-rider teams currently awaiting its turn to perform in the PBR’s inaugural Monster Energy Team Challenge.
The competition is actually already underway with one of the two divisions starting over the past weekend.
The field features nearly 50 of the world’s top professional bull riders competing on 12 teams and helping form two divisions. All in the field are in contention for their respective shares of the event purse and the title of PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Champion.
In Mauney’s directly-involved case, the former two-time PBR World Champion — winning the coveted crowns in both 2013 and again in ’15 while collecting the gold belt buckle along with all the additional accessories associated with them in the form of cash winnings — serves as the GM of a unit called Team Boot Barn that is still presently waiting to make its Challenge debut.
With Mauney, a member of the PBR since earning the organization’s Rookie of the Year Award in 2006, the one setting the roster for the rides, team members include PBR veterans Daylon Swearingen, also identified as the team captain, along with Andrew Alvidrez, Colten Fritzlan and Taylor Toves.
Mauney continues to ride, but he has been sidelined throughout the current season after undergoing surgery to repair an injured shoulder earlier this year. While the coronavirus pandemic initially suspended the season’s schedule, he is expected to get back on board on a regular basis later this year.
Patiently waiting it turn to perform, Team Boot Barn will make its anticipated debut as a member of the affair’s Division B field later this month.
The nationally televised tournament being broadcast via the CBS Sports Network will continue to take place through July 12 and features 48 of the world’s top professional bull riders competing on 12 teams and two divisions, all vying for their share of the $400,000 event purse and the title of PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Champion.
Also as part of the event payout, the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, which will not offer points toward the 2020 world standings, will award one rider with a $10,000 Built Ford Tough MVP bonus. This individual honor will be presented to the rider with the top aggregate score at the conclusion of the series.
Each of the 12 competing teams, six riding in Division A and the other six in Division B, is composed of three active riders, one of whom is the designated captain. Teams also have one alternate rider and a supervisory general manager.
While the captain was responsible for picking the riders for his team, able to choose from any cowboy in good standing with the league, the GM will be the one setting the starting lineup for each game, selecting which three riders will compete, and who will serve as the alternate.
After facing off each weekend in June with divisional play at the Pendleton Whisky Let ‘Er Buck Saloon at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, six teams — the Top 3 in each division — will advance to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they will compete until two remain to vie for the championship in front of a live arena crowd.
In addition to Mauney’s Team Boot Barn, other squads forming the Division B line-up include:
» Team Ariat: J.W. Hart (General Manager), Cooper Davis (Captain), Ky Hamilton, Tyler Bingham and Maverick Potter
» Team Lucas Oil: Jerome Davis (General Manager), Matt Triplett (Captain), Dalton Kasel, Ryan Dirteater and Dylan Smith
» Team Pendleton Whisky: Colby Yates (General Manager), Cody Teel (Captain), Boudreaux Campbell, Cody Nance and Ty Wallace
» Team South Point: Justin McBride (General Manager), Marco Eguchi (Captain), Lucas Divino, Amadeu Campos and Junio Patrik Souza
» Team Cat: Paulo Crimber (General Manager), Valdiron de Oliveira (Captain), Alex Cerqueira, Jake Lockwood and Joao Henrique Lucas
This contingent of 24 riders joins the already announced rosters of cowboys competing in Division A. Those teams are:
» Team Cooper Tires (Cody Lambert — General Manager; Jose Vitor Leme — Captain)
» Team Can-Am (Chase Outlaw — General Manager; Fabiano Vieira — Captain)
» Team Wrangler (Ross Coleman — General Manager; Colten Jesse — Captain)
» Team Las Vegas (Ty Murray — General Manager; Stetson Wright — Captain)
» Team Union Home Mortgage (Jess Lockwood — General Manager; Silvano Alves — Captain)
» Team YETI (Jerome Robinson — General Manager │ Derek Kolbaba — Captain)
The Pendleton Whisky Let Er’ Buck Saloon at South Point Arena in Las Vegas will host the televised, closed-to-the-public, divisional play for the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, presented by U.S. Border Patrol, taking place now through the end of June.
Following Division A action held from earlier this month through the upcoming weekend, Division B action will take place the weekends of June 19-21 and June 26-28. Each night of televised competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will feature three games, with each team playing once per night.
Each game will be comprised of 12 collective outs, with each team attempting six bulls. The winner of each game will be the team with the top combined aggregate score from their six outs. Should the aggregate score be a tie, the game will be recorded as such in the teams’ overall win-loss-tie record.
In the immediate case of Mauney’s team, the first-ever PBR rider to reach and surpass the $7 million mark in career earnings that also establishes him as the richest western sports athlete in the world, will put his team to the test for the first time when facing off against countering D-B entry Team Cat on June 19. Additional appearances for Team Boot Barn will take place on June 20, against Team South Point, June 21, opposite Team Pendleton Whiskey, June 26, against Team Lucas Oil, and finally on June 27 vs. Team Ariat.
At the conclusion of that phase of play, a playoff will be held between the teams based on won-loss records to determine which three of them will advance on into the main event.
CBS Sports Network will televise all games played on Fridays and Saturdays. Of the three games played each Sunday, CBS Television Network will broadcast a “Game of the Week,” with the remaining two being televised on CBS Sports Network.
Following divisional competition, the top three teams from Division A and Division B, as determined by their win-loss-tie record, will advance to the championship in Sioux Falls, SD, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center July 10-12 with fans in attendance for all three days of competition. PBR and event partner ASM Global will introduce a series of new fan-safety protocols in the arena for all three days of the championship weekend.
Championship weekend, a single elimination bracket, will feature two wild card matchups on Friday; the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams from each division will go head-to-head attempting to advance to the Final Four. Subsequently, the semifinals will be held on Saturday, followed by championship Sunday.
PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (, which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, the PBR Touring Pro Division, and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.