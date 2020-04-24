Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions is teaming up with BioMedInnovations LLC and its partner Equilibar on the development and production of specialized ventilators to aid health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“In these last few weeks, we have looked for various ways to support our health care systems and country during the COVID-19 outbreak,” states Doug Yates, president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Our talented employees are looking forward to working with BioMedInnovations and Equilibar to produce precision components and aid in the assembly of these high-tech SuppleVentTM ventilators.”
Roush Yates Engines was formed in 2003 under the leadership of Robert Yates, Jack Roush and Doug Yates and soon after RYMS was formed.
RYMS was created to machine high-performance engine components to support engine design, development, and production. While its roots are in motorsports, the company also branches off to machine components for aerospace, defense, industrial, automotive industries and medical purposes.
Teaming up with BioMedInnovations LLC and Equilibar to develop specialized ventilators was a no-brainer.
RYMS is a certified CNC manufacturer with an 88,000 square foot facility in Mooresville offering a variety of services. BioMedInnovations is a medical device company based in Denver, North Carolina, making precision air and fluid flow devices and products-in-development for lung ventilators and ex vivo tissue perfusion. Equilibar is an engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in fluid control technology for complex research and industrial applications.
The trio have been working together for the last several weeks to optimize production designs and materials to enable these components to serve as building blocks for this medical ventilator system.
The Roush Yates team is working closely with its partners to develop and provide skilled resources to develop a high-tech assembly area for these devices.