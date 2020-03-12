A little —make that a lot — of added work helped Lake Norman’s baseball team avoid its first losing streak of the season.
The Wildcats erupted for five runs in the top half of the first extra inning to break a tie and deal Asheville a 6-2 defeat. That came following the former’s first setback surfacing in the form of a 2-1 decision dropped against Myers Park.
With the split, Lake Norman heads back into play owning the 2-1 start to the season’s still somewhat early schedule.
In Asheville, a game knotted in a 1-1 draw at the close of regulation seven innings turned decidedly in the visiting team’s favor in the eighth. The Wildcats cut loose with their most run-filled single turn at-bat of the season to date to surge on top and then easily fend off a response by the previously undefeated Cougars.
In a three-inning relief role, Luke Schmolke collected the pitching win after coming on in place of starter Jacob Contino. As a pair, the staff allowed the two runs on five hits while racking up 12 strikeouts.
Offensively, Rudd Ulrich tagged a double among his team high-tying two hits, being joined in that category by Matt Burt. Doubles each off bats of Schmolke, Michael Sumner and Cameron Arnold headlined a crew consisting of Carson Arnold, Aaron Herbst, and Konni Durchlag with a base knock apiece. Herbst also accounted for a team-best two runs batted in.
Matching up against Myers Park, the damage done early did the Wildcats in to absorb their first loss by the 2-1 mark.
Lake Norman spotted the Mustangs the first-inning lead and landed a lone run in return in the last of the fourth.
Starting pitcher Ulrich shouldered the loss, gathering relief assistance from Durchlag. The two allowed the two runs on four hits while striking out 10.
Durchlag doubled and was joined by Carson Arnold and Sumner with a base hit apiece.
Lake Norman is scheduled to conclude the pre-I-Meck Conference portion of play when traveling to take on Charlotte-based Ardrey Kell Wednesday night.