Fore!
That familiar exclamation remark has continued to be heard loud and clear at one location throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Never deemed to provide a non-essential service and thus allow to remain fully open for business, the Mooresville Golf Range & Par 3 facility off the combination Plaza Drive/N.C 150 just west of town remains in action while continuing to catering to the various needs of interested golfers of all ages, genders and playing ability.
Remaining open and available while many businesses have been forced to either suspend and/or cease operations completely the site has only this week lifted some of its limitations that were initially employed while remaining receptive to all wishing to participate in many of its offerings.
The facility providing primarily all outdoor activities remains welcome to all golfers by maintaining its areas of a wide open driving range that features various targets for allowing those to gauge both distance and direction during various shots as well as a par-three layout giving those participating a more precise place to practice.
In regards to the two driving range area that consists of both natural grass and artificial surface areas from which to hit the shots, the facility is allowing all users to electronically purchase bags of practice range balls through the use of an on-site and outside vending-type kiosk that is able to distribute a set number of balls. All participants are not only allowed but also encouraged to use their own clubs when visiting the two centers as well.
In adhering to social distancing practices, the respective individual bays in place at the driving ranges are spaced out accordingly by the course officials. As a result, no users are actually positioned side-by-side at any of the tee box driving areas.
Making the most of the opportunity to garner some practice time a day before being scheduled to engage in a round of golf, the twosome of Mooresville residents Connor Strahan and Josh Green were among the ones taking swings on the wide open range earlier this week.
Additionally, the spread also comes complete with an 18-hole miniature golf course that is basically a straight-forward layout without some of the accompanying distractions that are usually in place at similar such structures one might find in place along the popular Grand Strand area of South Carolina beachfront locations.
As for the use of the miniature course, the site first limited users to the providing of their own putters for play in order to employ health related practices surrounding the coronavirus pandemic while the facility continued to make the golf balls available. Earlier this week, the location returned to the practice of making the house putters back available for those wishing to play.
Using the course to help occupy some activity during some welcome outside time despite the presence of some of the late spring season’s hottest temperature to date, paid child-sitter Dottie Snyder accompanied youngster Karlie Reed — both also residents of Mooresville — for a friendly round that helped fill around an hour’s time together.
As has become the new normal, all in-house items that are used are completely sanitized once they are returned to the grand central rental station.
Also, just for an added attraction, the facility also provides a few interesting tidbits of golf trivia specifically related to holes-in-one via signs leading to some of the site’s practice areas.
In addition to providing the various places to play, the site also features a golf shop and is able to make some golf club repairs.