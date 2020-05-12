March of Dimes recently launched a new virtual campaign called Step Up! to raise vital support for moms and babies during the COVID-19 pandemic causing the ongoing global health crisis. The new virtual fundraiser will replace this year’s March of Dimes’ annual in-person March for Babies events that for the past 50 years have seen thousands of people march as a way to fundraise.
Due to social distancing and stay-in-place orders, March of Dimes is encouraging supporters across the country to Step Up! by taking part in a virtual walk — safely at home or wherever they can — in order to support moms and babies during their greatest time of need. The livestream will be May 15 from 2-3 p.m. The virtual March for Babies event will be held on Facebook Live and YouTube.
“It is imperative that moms and babies have access to the care and resources required for a healthy start each and every day, and the need has become even more critical in our current environment,” said Stacey D. Stewart, president and chief executive officer of March of Dimes. “We are so thankful our supporters are able to virtually participate in this innovative fundraising activity that will make a difference in the lives of families everywhere.”
“Expecting mothers can’t pause pregnancy. The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a strain on the healthcare system, and at this time, the health risks to moms and babies remain mostly unknown; however, they are the ones who depend on the health system for support from pregnancy through delivery,” shared Dr. Rahul Gupta, senior vice president and chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes. “There is an urgent need, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to support families with a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit and ensure that moms-to-be have the latest health information to protect themselves and their infants.”
March for Babies is sponsored nationally by RB Group, Cigna and Publix Super Markets, Inc. Locally, the event is sponsored by Platinum Sponsors, Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Health System, Locke-Lane Construction and Piedmont Healthcare and by Silver Sponsor Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
For more information on how to sign up to Step Up! and fundraise, visit www.marchforbabies.org/iredellcounty. Step along with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and share your journey using #MarchforBabies and #MFBStepUp!