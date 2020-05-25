Sunday’s storm in Mooresville brought down multiple trees, and one of those fallen trees has been around for more than a century.
The family shared that “this big 150-year-old oak tree stood on one part of the farm that belonged to Sherwood Harris on Linwood Road in the 1800’s.
It was later passed to his grandson, Robert Sloan Deaton.
His wife, Lucille Thompson Deaton, has ownership of this part of the farm today.”
Their daughter, Lynda Deaton Keller, said that the tree probably topped at around 10-15 feet tall. Keller said she didn’t hear it fall and when she was headed out of the driveway and saw it down, she was alarmed and just had to stop.
It was a sad moment.
She also noted that it was going to be a big job to get it cleaned up, and there would be a lot of firewood available from the huge tree.
Therefore, this tree, which had been a part of the farm as long for a long time and provided many memories, would keep giving.
“It’s such a part of our heritage as we all grew up,” she said of the tree.