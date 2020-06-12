Telling time continues to be of essence for one top-notch member of NASCAR’s premier party.
It’s getting easier by the second for Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. to tell when it’s winning time.
Truex won his second consecutive Martinsville Speedway race Wednesday night, ultimately cruising to a 4.232-second victory over a super competitive Mooresville-based Team Penske trio of cars in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.
Compared to his dominating victory at the half-mile track last fall, when he led 464 of 500 laps, Truex had to negotiate and muscle his way to the front this time.
“We’ve been working a long-time on trying to figure this place out and just been chipping away at it,” said Truex, who drives the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.
“The last couple years we’ve been really strong,’’ said Truex. “2018 was a heartbreaker at the end of the race there. Last year to get the win and this year, hats off to the guys. It’s exciting to win a race this season. Now, we can try to get on a roll. Otherwise, I’m really kind of speechless.
Truex, the recipient of a second keepsake life-size grandfather clock that is traditionally presented to the first-place finisher of the affair, wound up being constantly hounded by all three Team Penske cars and kept him honest, ready to seize upon any late race slip-up or lapse in concentration.
“Tick tock,” Truex said on his team’s radio after the race, referencing the grandfather clock he receives with the win, the 27th of his career.
Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, was strong and determined, earning his first victory of the season in the first official NASCAR Cup Series “night race” since the historic track installed lights in 2017.
‘I’m really proud of the teams and the guys,’’ said Truex, who overcame an early-race penalty to become the most recent Mooresville-based entry to log in with a win this season. “They all did what they had to do to make this happen. I couldn’t be more excited.”
Penske teammates Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano finished second, third and fourth providing Mooresville with a solid one-two-three-four punch. The Penske cast combined to lead 273 laps, with Logano’s 234-laps out front the most for any driver on the night.
At times it felt like three distinctive races in one.
Penske’s Logano won the first stage handily leading the way. And then Truex took control of the third stage and was able to keep the field at bay and pull out to a comfortable lead.
It was a tame night by short track standards with seven total caution periods— three for single-car incidents on track.
Truex’s good fortune, also earning him his fourth victory out of the last six staged on the series’ short track sites and scoring him his 20th win since the 2017 season, allows him to join forces with Penske’s Logano and Keselowski — each of them multiple-race winners so far this season — as local drivers who have now all prevailed at least once apiece already this season to lock up a berth in the season’s championship competition.
The NASCAR Cup Series next race, the Dixie Vodka 400, is Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.