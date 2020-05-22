Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting several online classes with registration required for each.
Classes offered are as follows:
Infant/CPR class scheduled for June 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The online class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation.
Infant care class, which is planned for June 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. There is no fee for the class.
Breastfeeding class, a monthly class, with its next meeting set for June 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultation and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
For more information and to register for each, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the class link. If the classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.