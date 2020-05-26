Google me this: Just exactly how many different episodes of the familiar game show “Family Feud” are there available to be broadcast?
By even our most modest account, we venture to suggest that the total stretches well into the thousands. Since the start of the self-imposed, stay-at-home quarantine that has been recommended practically ever since the start of the presence of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a safe bet to estimate that we’ve witnessed many more of these half-hour-long shows than we care to mention.
At a time when we treasure just about every kind of competition we can find, the Game Show Network has evolved into our saving grace. As a result, it has become our sort of sports-related saving grace in particularly during the course of the after-dark hours.
As it turns out, Feud — which we have shortened due to our familiarity with the program — continues to rank as the gaming network’s primary source of entertainment these days. It fills the broadcasting schedule full with show after show of the families trying their best to come up with the most familiar responses to the questions posed — supposedly anyway — to past audiences. Some of the solutions we often beg to differ.
Without a doubt, the premise of the Feud is a familiar one. It’s relies on a theme that runs rampant through a number of similar shows hailing from both the past as well as the present. Also often viewed via the GSN are some of the classic past episodes of some of the best-ever game shows ever aired. One of these, the Match Game series, also asks the contestants to pair up their respective responses to situations and/or phrases the same as some of the entertainment personalities helping form the six-member panel.
And in regards to one of the newest such game shows, the one titled “America Says” pulls a sort of spinoff of the Feud method. While also posing similar problems facing the game participants in regards to asking them to match the answers posed by the majority of those initially queried, at least “AS” — another of our preferred nicknames for one of our more popular shows — provides clues by providing the first letter of some of the most common responses. These days, we need all the help we can get.
By far, the overriding connection between the majorities of the game shows is the trivia concept. If you’re not careful, you may actually learn a thing or two from the various broadcasts. Shows such as “Master Minds” and “The Chase” often cater to the more intellectual of the bunch. As a result, we often find ourselves more awed than anything else over the fact that both contestants and the game stars such as Britain’s Mark Labbett — the actual real name of the main character “The Beast” appearing on The Chase — actually know the answers to the difficult questions.
During our experiences, we have also found out more about ourselves than we wanted.
We have discovered, during our various game nights, just how much common knowledge we do not possess following a single airing of “Common Knowledge.”
We have failed so many of the tests put forth on “Idiotest” — I have no idea how to print the “i” upside down as it appears the title — that we perhaps no doubt qualify as one fitting the game show’s moniker.
We still don’t have a clue when it comes to “Get A Clue.”
We could go on. For sure, it's a safe assurance that the faster the number of real sports are allowed to return to play, the better off we will be. Until then, we'll continue to count the number of Feud episodes in order to feed our athletic appetite.